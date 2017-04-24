Santa Barbara Marches for Science

Santa Barbara Marches for Science

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Santa Barbara Independent

For Santa Barbara's March for Science on Saturday, thousands crowded into De La Guerra Plaza, the surrounding street and sidewalks, and even up the stairways of the buildings facing the grass. "We haven't missed a march yet!" said Joanna Lampert, an Oxnard resident, speaking of the series of protests that have followed Donald Trump's election to the presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14) Apr 21 Library buys cops 57
Trump Buys M C C...Cheap? Apr 16 gov news gov news 1
News UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M... Apr 13 katybirdhudson 1
42 Summer Streetwalkers Arrive Apr 10 Business Openers 1
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Mar 30 wholelife 100
Looking for a good place to buy blinds. Mar 26 Rincon805 1
New yoga classes in Carp! Mar '17 ssammedd 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,212 • Total comments across all topics: 280,550,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC