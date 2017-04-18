Santa Barbara Installs Emergency Defibrillators at 5 Parks & Recreation Facilities
Adhering to the principle that one can never be too safe, Santa Barbara has installed emergency defibrillators at five of its recreation facilities. Surplus automated external defibrillators were handed over to the Parks and Recreation Department and placed in ive of its facilities that see a high amount of physical and sports activity.
