Santa Barbara High Tennis Falls to Arroyo Grande
Santa Barbara High went down to the wire with Arroyo Grande in a boys tennis match and suffered a 10-8 decision on Wednesday. "The match was neck and neck from start to finish and came down to the final two matches of the day before it was decided," said Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|624
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 14
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Susan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC