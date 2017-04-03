Santa Barbara High Tennis Falls to Ar...

Santa Barbara High Tennis Falls to Arroyo Grande

Santa Barbara High went down to the wire with Arroyo Grande in a boys tennis match and suffered a 10-8 decision on Wednesday. "The match was neck and neck from start to finish and came down to the final two matches of the day before it was decided," said Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe.

