Santa Barbara Golfers Earn Share of Channel League Title

Preston Gomersall and Isaac Stone each shot 1-under par 70 to share medalist honors and lead the Santa Barbara High boys golf team to a 376-511 win over Ventura in the Channel League finale on Thursday at La Cumbre Country Club. With the victory, the Dons finish with a 7-1 league record and a share of the league championship with San Marcos.

