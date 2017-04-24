Santa Barbara Golfers Earn Share of Channel League Title
Preston Gomersall and Isaac Stone each shot 1-under par 70 to share medalist honors and lead the Santa Barbara High boys golf team to a 376-511 win over Ventura in the Channel League finale on Thursday at La Cumbre Country Club. With the victory, the Dons finish with a 7-1 league record and a share of the league championship with San Marcos.
