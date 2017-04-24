Santa Barbara Golf Edges Out Dos Pueblos in the Wind
The Santa Barbara High boys golf team took down Channel League rival Dos Pueblos on a windy Tuesday at Glen Annie Golf Course 397-408. Santa Barbara's Preston Gomersall took home medalist honors after shooting a 73 on the par-71 course.
