Santa Barbara Festival Ballet Cultivating Its Spring Show
Santa Barbara Festival Ballet, Santa Barbara's longest-running hometown ballet conservatory, is rehearsing for its spring show, Ballet in Bloom to be staged 3-7 p.m., April 8, at Center Stage Theater, Paseo Nuevo. Beneath the school's vaulted ceilings, gazelles in tutus and tights are spinning and waltzing in sync through the bolts of sunlight that slant in through the high windows.
