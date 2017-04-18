Santa Barbara County Recognizes Emergency Dispatchers During Appreciation Week
Santa Barbara County Public Safety Dispatch Supervisor Susan Farley was on duty during the 2006 shooting that killed seven people at a U.S. Postal Service in Goleta. She was also present when the phone lines rang during the 2014 Isla Vista massacre that left seven dead and injured 14 others near the UC Santa Barbara campus.
