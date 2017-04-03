Santa Barbara County Adds Leadership Pro to HR Department
Santa Barbara County is responding by revamping its approach in the public sector with the addition of Leonie Mattison as its director of Organizational Transformation and Leadership. Joining the human resources team, Mattison will reboot the county's Employees' University - offering a range of leadership training and professional development workshops - and contribute organizational input she acquired over 15 years in the private sector.
