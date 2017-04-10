Santa Barbara City Council Approves Airport Development Project Over Goleta's Objections

The Santa Barbara Airport Department's plan to build light industrial and commercial buildings at 6100 Hollister Ave. was supported Tuesday night by the City Council , which voted to deny an appeal from the city of Goleta . Santa Barbara's Planning Commission approved the development plan for the 47,186-square-foot project in October, and Goleta appealed that decision, saying the project review did not comply with the California Environmental Quality Act and that it fails to adequately address and mitigate traffic impacts.

