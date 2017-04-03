Santa Barbara Athletes Post Good Marks at Arcadia Invitational
Janelle Knight finished third in her heat in the 100 meters and 15th in the open division with a personal best of 12.21. Kiasa Salgado ran a season-best of 39.56 in the boys open division 300 hurdles to take fourth in his heat and 12th overall.
