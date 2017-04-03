Route Changes, New Technology Coming ...

Route Changes, New Technology Coming to Santa Barbara MTD

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Proposed bus service changes to be implemented in August, a new technology that tracks bus location, and revamping the downtown Santa Barbara electric shuttles are changes coming to the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District . Grant funding limitations and scheduling issues sparked by increasing traffic congestion are attributed to the likely schedule adjustments to lines 1, 2, 6, 11, 12x, 15x, 20, 21x, 23, 24x and 25. Proposed changes on express lines 12x and 24x, include altering the 30-minute frequencies to 35-minute, along with removing some daily trips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Mar 30 wholelife 100
Looking for a good place to buy blinds. Mar 26 Rincon805 1
New yoga classes in Carp! Mar 14 ssammedd 1
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mar 14 Spotted Wee 624
Trump To Invade NKorea Mar 14 Trump more like DUMP 2
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12) Mar '17 Susan 3
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,246 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC