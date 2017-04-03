Route Changes, New Technology Coming to Santa Barbara MTD

Proposed bus service changes to be implemented in August, a new technology that tracks bus location, and revamping the downtown Santa Barbara electric shuttles are changes coming to the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District . Grant funding limitations and scheduling issues sparked by increasing traffic congestion are attributed to the likely schedule adjustments to lines 1, 2, 6, 11, 12x, 15x, 20, 21x, 23, 24x and 25. Proposed changes on express lines 12x and 24x, include altering the 30-minute frequencies to 35-minute, along with removing some daily trips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.