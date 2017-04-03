Route Changes, New Technology Coming to Santa Barbara MTD
Proposed bus service changes to be implemented in August, a new technology that tracks bus location, and revamping the downtown Santa Barbara electric shuttles are changes coming to the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District . Grant funding limitations and scheduling issues sparked by increasing traffic congestion are attributed to the likely schedule adjustments to lines 1, 2, 6, 11, 12x, 15x, 20, 21x, 23, 24x and 25. Proposed changes on express lines 12x and 24x, include altering the 30-minute frequencies to 35-minute, along with removing some daily trips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|624
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 14
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Susan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC