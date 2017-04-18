Rep. Carbajal Tours Affordable Housing
Salud Carbajal, 24th District Representative, second from right, tours Artisan Court -- housing for youth aging out of foster care, the formerly homeless and low-income downtown workers. He is joined by Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara staff and Board of Commissioners including, from left, Dale Fathe-Aazam, Director of Property and Development, Rob Fredericks, CEO, and Geoff Green, Commissioner.
