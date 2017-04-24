Randy Alcorn: Bummed Out in Santa Barbara? It's Time to Take Back Our City

Frank Hotchkiss, a Santa Barbara city councilman and mayoral candidate, has expressed piqued concern about the chronic and increasingly intolerable homeless situation here, and it's a concern shared by many residents. If his fellow council members have been less outspoken about the situation, it may be that, like many, they believe it is a problem beyond solution, and one that the community must just endure as an inevitable consequence of greater societal conditions.

