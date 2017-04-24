Randy Alcorn: Bummed Out in Santa Barbara? It's Time to Take Back Our City
Frank Hotchkiss, a Santa Barbara city councilman and mayoral candidate, has expressed piqued concern about the chronic and increasingly intolerable homeless situation here, and it's a concern shared by many residents. If his fellow council members have been less outspoken about the situation, it may be that, like many, they believe it is a problem beyond solution, and one that the community must just endure as an inevitable consequence of greater societal conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|42 Summer Streetwalkers Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC