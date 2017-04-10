Rabobank's Main Santa Barbara Branch Re-opens
The Santa Barbara Branch & Financial Services Center of Rabobank N.A. re-opened its doors at 3757 State St. April 10. It previously was downtown at 33 E. Carrillo St. The new 5,533-square-foot office suite is home to Rabobank's Santa Barbara Branch staff, and representatives from business banking, mortgage and wealth management. The new location at the corner of State Street and Hitchcock Way offers free parking, a 24-hour walk-up ATM and a night depository.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|20 hr
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|42 Summer Streetwalkers Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar '17
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|Spotted Wee
|624
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC