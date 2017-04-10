Rabobank's Main Santa Barbara Branch Re-opens

The Santa Barbara Branch & Financial Services Center of Rabobank N.A. re-opened its doors at 3757 State St. April 10. It previously was downtown at 33 E. Carrillo St. The new 5,533-square-foot office suite is home to Rabobank's Santa Barbara Branch staff, and representatives from business banking, mortgage and wealth management. The new location at the corner of State Street and Hitchcock Way offers free parking, a 24-hour walk-up ATM and a night depository.

