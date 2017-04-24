Power to the People
On April 29, thousands will participate in a People's Climate March in Washington, D.C., and around the country to demand urgent action on the global climate crisis. Here in Santa Barbara , environmental justice groups, labor unions, youth organizations, members of the faith community, and small business owners will hold our own march for climate justice and a clean energy economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|4 hr
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|42 Summer Streetwalkers Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC