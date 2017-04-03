Poet Laureate Osborn Well-Versed in Her Craft

Enid Osborn will be installed as Santa Barbara's next poet laureate during a City Council ceremony 2 p.m. April 11 at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St. Osborn will serve as poet laureate until April 2019. Osborn, who has been active in the Santa Barbara literary community for nearly 30 years, received numerous nominations from a diverse group of educational institutions, poets and local organizations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.