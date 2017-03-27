Photographer Brooks' $100,000 Gift a Beacon for Maritime Museum
The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum has received a $100,000 donation from world-renowned underwater photographer Ernest H. Brooks II. Brooks, the son of Ernest Brooks Sr., founder of the Brooks Photography Institute, decided to make his planned gift to the Maritime Museum while he was still alive, enabling him to witness firsthand the transformative change such a gift can make to the museum.
