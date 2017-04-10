Officials Expect Fewer Overdose Deaths as Sheriff's Patrol Officers Begin Carrying Naloxone
Santa Barbara County first responders have broadened the local battle with the country's opioid epidemic , with Sheriff's Department patrol officers now carrying naloxone, a drug used to immediately reverse the effects of opioid overdose. A recent change by the California Legislature to the state's health and safety code opened the door to law enforcement carrying naloxone for use in the field.
