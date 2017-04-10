New Supe Named to Carpinteria Schools
After a seven-month search, Carpinteria Unified School District board members have unanimously selected Diana Rigby as the new superintendent. Rigby received an undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts and her master's from before serving public schools in Santa Barbara and Ventura.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|42 min
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Thu
|katybirdhudson
|1
|42 Summer Streetwalkers Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar '17
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|Spotted Wee
|624
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC