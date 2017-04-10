Naomi Schwartz Plaque Unveiled
What a BEAUTIFUL ceremony this morning of the unveiling of the Naomi Schwartz plaque on the Naomi Schwartz building on Victoria St. in Santa Barbara. The elected officials who spoke about Naomi were moved to tears remembering her leadership, warmth, dedication and commitment to make our community and state better for all people.
