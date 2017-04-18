Montecito Bank & Trust Assets Propelled by Strong Loan Growth, Increase in Deposits
Montecito Bank & Trust on Friday reported that total assets grew $68.1 million during the prior 12-month period, closing at more than $1.3 billion. The increase was driven by continued strong loan growth of $155 million, or 21.5 percent year-over-year, and deposits of $1.2 billion, an increase of 7.34 percent year-over-year.
