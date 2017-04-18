Monalisa Hasson New HR Vice President at SBCC
Santa Barbara City College announces the selection of Monalisa Hasson to be the next vice president of human resources. Hasson will begin her new job July 1. Hasson, brings over 27 years of experience to SBCC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|7 hr
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|42 Summer Streetwalkers Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar '17
|ssammedd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC