Mastiff Shepherd Mix Missing on Santa Barbara's Upper Eastside
A male mastiff shepherd mix named Blu went missing April 15 on Alameda Padre Serra near East Pedregosa Street on Santa Barbara's Upper Eastside, not far from the Santa Barbara Mission . Welcome to Noozhawk Asks , a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
