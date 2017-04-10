Mastiff Shepherd Mix Missing on Santa Barbara's Upper Eastside

A male mastiff shepherd mix named Blu went missing April 15 on Alameda Padre Serra near East Pedregosa Street on Santa Barbara's Upper Eastside, not far from the Santa Barbara Mission . Welcome to Noozhawk Asks , a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.