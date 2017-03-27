Lock Removed from Disputed Franceschi Park Gate as Santa Barbara Acts to Keep Easements Open
A well used and popular public easement accessing lower Franceschi Park has been restored, following the City of Santa Barbara's order to the homeowners that they remove the lock on a gate that previously prevented walkers from using it. By March 30, access to the easement had been restored, much to the delight of the pedestrians who have come to rely on its access into and out of the park that straddles Mission Ridge Road at the top of the Riviera.
