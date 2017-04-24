Local Student Elected to SoCal Junior States of America
The Garden Street Academy community's Max Sweeney, an 11th-grade student, has been elected lieutenant governor of SoCal Junior States of America for the 2017-18 school year. JSA is an organization whose goals are "an exchange of ideas through stimulating student debates, thought talks, problem solving and a variety of simulations."
