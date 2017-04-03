Local Homeowner Charged with Embezzlement

A Santa Barbara homeowner and former Northern California schoolmaster was recently arrested after embezzling over one million dollars from a K-8 school. Kathleen Mecca was arrested on April 4 at her home in Vero Beach, Florida for diverting $1,054,042.90 in a Mill Valley school's funds to a personal bank account, reports the Marin Independent Journal.

