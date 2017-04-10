Local Coalition Joins Global Call to March in People's Climate Rally
In solidarity with groups marching on Washington, D.C., and around the world, a Central Coast coalition, including the Community Environmental Council, Environmental Defense Center, Sierra Club, World Business Academy, and NextGen Climate is organizing People's Climate Rally April 29. Set for noon-2 p.m. at SBCC's La Playa Stadium, the rally is set to coordinate with President Trump's 100th day in office when "we will join a national movement to stand up for the planet," said Katie Davis, chair of the Santa Barbara Sierra Club.
