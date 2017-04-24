Limon Bill Will Require Chemical Transparency
In order to provide more transparency and accountability to the public, Assembly Bill 1328, a bill by Assemblymember Monique Limon , requires quarterly disclosure of chemicals used in oil and gas operations, just passed its first legislative hurdle in the Assembly Natural Resources Committee. Oil and gas companies are currently required to report the chemicals used for hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," but do not have to report chemicals used for other oil and gas operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|42 Summer Streetwalkers Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar '17
|ssammedd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC