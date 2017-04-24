Limon Bill Will Require Chemical Transparency

In order to provide more transparency and accountability to the public, Assembly Bill 1328, a bill by Assemblymember Monique Limon , requires quarterly disclosure of chemicals used in oil and gas operations, just passed its first legislative hurdle in the Assembly Natural Resources Committee. Oil and gas companies are currently required to report the chemicals used for hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," but do not have to report chemicals used for other oil and gas operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.