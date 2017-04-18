Lawsuit Continues Over UCSB Student Cliff Fall Death
Siobhan Markee and Lon Winkler initiated the lawsuit in May 2015 after their daughter fell to her death from the cliffs of Sea Lookout Park in Isla Vista on the evening of May 4, 2014. According to interviews conducted by the Sherriff's Office, Markee-Winkler had been drinking and partying throughout the afternoon and evening at the music and arts festival Chilla Vista.
