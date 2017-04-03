Laurie Jervis: Going Behind the Scenes on a Santa Ynez Valley Cookbook Shoot
Chef Robin Goldstein adds sauce to a dish before it gets photographed for her upcoming cookbook, A Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley . Food for the book, and its photography, were all prepared at enchanting locations around the Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|624
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 14
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Susan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC