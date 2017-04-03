Kevin Costner's Property For Sale
Kevin Costner's 10.25 acre property located on the bluffs in Carpinteria is on the market for $60 million, reports Architectural Digest . In its listing , the property stresses the outdoor perks - including "500 feet of unparalleled ocean frontage affording breathtaking 360 degree views of the majestic Pacific, nearby Islands and tranquil Santa Barbara mountains."
