James Hammock Joins Land Trust for Santa Barbara County Board

Hammock brings to the Land Trust experience in real-estate valuation and complex real-estate transactions, following a 40-year career as senior partner with Santa Barbara-based appraisal firm Hammock, Arnold, Smith and Company. His work in the last 20 years has included the valuation of ranches and properties throughout the county that are now protected by Land Trust conservation easements.

