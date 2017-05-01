Islamic Society of Santa Barbara Holds 'Giving Thanks' Ceremony...
The site description might seem geometrically unusual - a "corner" of a roundabout - but it's no less improbable than what is being built on the northeast corner of North Los Carneros Road and Calle Real in Goleta: a new Islamic mosque. The Islamic Society of Santa Barbara's two-story, 6,500-square-foot mosque and community center is expected to open in the summer of 2018 on the half-acre lot it purchased 16 years ago at 302 N. Los Carneros.
