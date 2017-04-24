Isla Vista Park Special Election

Isla Vista Park Special Election

Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland wants to remind eligible citizens the deadline to register to vote is TODAY, Monday, April 24 to be eligible to vote in the May 9, 2017 Special Mail Ballot Election for the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District. If a voter has moved or changed his/her name, they must update their registration by completing a new voter registration form.

