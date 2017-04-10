Insurance Firm Promotes Santa Barbaran Jon Valois
Insurance Office of America has announced that Santa Barbara native Jon Valois has been promoted to managing partner for the Western Region of IOA Insurance Services, an independent insurance brokerage and the 13th largest private insurance agency in the U.S. In addition to managing the growth and operational plan for the region, Valois provides risk-management services, property/casualty insurance, and business consultation to commercial clients throughout the country. With more than 24 years of experience, he heads the Santa Barbara office and is a local insurance veteran.
