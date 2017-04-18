Hospice Provides Support to Workers W...

Hospice Provides Support to Workers Who Deal with Death, Dying

No one is more exposed to the brutality and sadness of death and dying than first responders and other care professionals whose daily work involves the sick, dying and bereaved. The repeated exposure to trauma combined with a culture of avoiding conversations about death can take a toll, which is where Hospice of Santa Barbara steps in.

