HOPE Award Honoree Ed Heron Recognized as Longtime Champion of Public Education
Ed Heron, who served two terms on the Santa Barbara Unified School District board and has given a lifetime of service on behalf of local public education, was presented with the Santa Barbara Education Foundation's HOPE Award. "I was always talking about what was good, not the negative," he says of his time as an SBUSD trustee.
