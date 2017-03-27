Hancock Summer, Fall Class Schedules Posted Online
Allan Hancock College students will soon be able to plan ahead and schedule classes for two semesters at the same time. The college's summer and fall credit classes schedules will go live on the college's website www.hancockcollege.edu on Monday, April 10. This summer, the college will offer nearly 400 classes that run either five, six, eight or 10 weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Thu
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|624
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 14
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC