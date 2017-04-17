Grouplove & Two Door Cinema Club at t...

Grouplove & Two Door Cinema Club at the Bowl

Grouplove and Two Door Cinema Club rocked out a co-headlining set at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday night before heading to the Coachella Music Festival in Indio. The night's opener was 26-year-old Jack Garratt who started off the night with his energetic one-man show as the sun was still setting over the hillside.

