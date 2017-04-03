Goleta Sanitary District Receives Transparency Award
The Goleta Sanitary District received the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence by the Special District Leadership Foundation in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance. "This award is a testament to Goleta Sanitary District's commitment to open government," said Steve Wagner, general manager.
