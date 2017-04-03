'Going in Style' Benefit at Paseo Nuevo
What makes film a delightful art form is its multipurpose capacity - it can, among other things, entertain, inspire, distract, enthrall, and enlighten; some movies achieve several of these things at once. For example, Going in Style , a comedy heist directed by Zach Braff , aims not only to charm but also to educate viewers about kidney disease, a serious ailment that affects 26 million people in the A remake of the 1979 movie of the same name, this 2017 iteration was written by Theodore Melfi and stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin as retired steelworkers whose lives turn to crisis when their pensions are cut by their former employer.
