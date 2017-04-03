Gift Show & Sale to Benefit CALM Programs
The CALM Auxiliary has announced the Santa Barbara Gift Show & Sale will be held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in Warren Hall at Earl Warren Show Grounds, 3400 Calle Real. The event will benefit CALM's programs across the county that help prevent child abuse, and treat children and families who have suffered from violence and abuse.
