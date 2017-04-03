Gerald Carpenter: Music Club to Give ...

Gerald Carpenter: Music Club to Give Music Away at Library

10 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

The Santa Barbara Music Club's next free concert will happen at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, in the Faulkner Gallery of the downtown Santa Barbara Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. On offer is a program of exceptional variety and interest, starting with the Westmont Chamber Singers, under direction of Grey Brothers, sailing across time and space from an American revivalist hymn The Morning Trumpet, 1848, to a 16th century madrigal , Mia benigna fortuna/My Kindly Fate) , by Cipriano de Rore . Then, oboist Adelle Rodkey and pianist Rene Hamaty play the Third movement Vivace from Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda 's Concertino in F-Major, Opus 110 , after which Eric Valinsky will perform Alban Berg 's Piano Sonata, Opus 1 .

