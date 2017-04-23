GeoQuiz: Five islands, four saints - and blue dolphins?
The five rugged islands of California's Channel Islands State Park include Anacapa and four named after saints - Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa and San Miguel. But there are actually eight islands here, including tourist fave Catalina and San Nicolas, the setting for Scott O'Dell's 1960 "Island of the Blue Dolphins," which tells the true story of a Nicoleo Native American stranded on the island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|42 Summer Streetwalkers Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar '17
|ssammedd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC