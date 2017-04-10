Gang members arrested in connection to LA County, Santa Barbara burglaries
LOS ANGELES >> Seven gang members arrested for two early morning businesses burglaries in Santa Barbara had already been linked to a series of similar crimes in Los Angeles County, the sheriff's department announced today. The six men ages 20-27 and a boy whose age was not released were arrested about 3:15 a.m. Sunday on the southbound 101 Freeway south of Carpinteria, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
