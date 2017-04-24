Four County Schools Go to Head of Class With Gold Ribbon Status
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson announced last week that 275 middle schools and high schools are being honored under the Gold Ribbon Schools Awards Program. Included among the schools honored were four Santa Barbara County schools: Jonata Middle School of the Buellton Unified School District; Dos Pueblos High School, La Colina Jr. High School, and Santa Barbara Junior High School, all from the Santa Barbara Unified School District.
