Fire Damages Brewhouse on Montecito St.

At approximately 03:41 hours on Wednesday April 26, 2017, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded 3 engines, a truck company and a Battalion Chief to a report of a structure fire at The Brewhouse Bistro & Brewery located at 229 W. Montecito Street. Firefighters discovered smoke coming from the roof eaves of the building when they arrived on scene.

