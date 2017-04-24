Escape to the Movies With 'Birdman of Alcatraz'

The third season of the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series continues at 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, with a showing of the 1962 film, Birdman of Alcatraz, at The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. In pre-screening remarks, guest curator Jon Burlingame, an expert on legendary film composer Bernstein, will explore the role of the musical score in telling the Birdman of Alcatraz's story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.