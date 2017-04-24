Escape to the Movies With 'Birdman of Alcatraz'
The third season of the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series continues at 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, with a showing of the 1962 film, Birdman of Alcatraz, at The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. In pre-screening remarks, guest curator Jon Burlingame, an expert on legendary film composer Bernstein, will explore the role of the musical score in telling the Birdman of Alcatraz's story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|7 hr
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Thu
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|42 Summer Streetwalkers Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC