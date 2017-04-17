Engineer Travis Spier Refuses to Let Legal Blindness Take Control of His Life
After working with Santa Barbara's Braille Institute, Santa Barbara County manager returns to full-time job supervising solid-waste operations After losing his eyesight and leaving his job for eight months to attend classes at Santa Barbara's Braille Institute full time, Travis Spier is back as Santa Barbara County's operations manager for solid-waste transfer stations in Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley. "I'm not looking for a free ride," he says.
