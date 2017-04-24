Dropped Infield Pop-Up Costs UCSB in 11th Inning

RIVERSIDE In the first of a three-game Big West series, UC Riverside claimed a walk-off, 11-inning 8-7 win over UC Santa Barbara in Friday night's ESPN3-televised contest at the Riverside Sports Complex. The loss came in absolutely heartbreaking fashion for the Gauchos , who rallied from a 7-5 deficit to send it to extras.

